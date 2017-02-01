Maine Public Relations Council Announces 2017 Leadership; New Board Members

The Maine Public Relations Council (MPRC), a member organization dedicated to advancing the public relations industry, announced leadership changes and new board members for 2017.

Linda Varrell, president and CEO of Broadreach Public Relations, was elected as the new president of MPRC at its annual meeting this past fall. Previously, Varrell served as vice president and chair of the organization’s Professional Development Committee. Earning her Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) and having an active role on the board for more than eight years, she has been instrumental in helping the Council to expand its reach and offer valuable resources to public relations professionals throughout the state. Varrell steps into the role following former MPRC president Kelly Barden, of MEMIC who served as president for three years.

“As an all-volunteer board, I’m honored to work with the caliber of professionals from around the state and the level of energy that each brings to the organization,” said Varrell. “Our role is key in advancing the industry through professional development and mentoring, all with a focus on ethics and integrity.”

At the annual meeting, Kristen Levesque, APR, principal of Kristen Levesque Public Relations & Marketing was elected as vice president. Levesque has more than 20 years of public relations and marketing experience, with a focus on strategic communications for the arts and tourism industries. In addition to serving on the MPRC board, she has also served on several other arts- and tourism-related boards.

Paul Badeau, marketing manager at Oxford Networks was elected as treasurer. With more than 20 years of public relations, marketing and event planning experience, Badeau has worked in a communications role for a variety of organizations over the years, including nonprofit, for profit, economic development and higher educational institutions. He also previously served as a journalist, freelancer and copy editor.

Alexandra Brophy, senior marketing coordinator at Baker Newman Noyes was elected as Secretary. In her role at Baker Newman Noyes, she focuses on public relations initiatives, industry team development, marketing strategy and the management and development of the firm’s online presence.

New board members for 2017 include:

– Kristin Melville, of Hospice of Southern Maine, Nominating Committee Chair

– Kevin Gove, of Rinck Advertising, Awards Committee

– Marnie Grumbach, Fluent IMC, Member-at-Large

