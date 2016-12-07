Maine Public Relations Council Announces 2016 Professional Award Winners

The Maine Public Relations Council (MPRC) recently presented its annual awards, recognizing exceptional public relations professionals and organizations in Maine at its 2016 annual conference.

John Lamb, corporate communications specialist at InterMed P.A., was awarded the 2016 Edward L. Bernays Award. The award recognizes a public relations professional who has exhibited extraordinary achievement and outstanding leadership in the public relations profession, along with community service and unmatched professional integrity and ethical behavior in their practice of public relations. Lamb, also a two-time recipient of MPRC’s President’s Award, was recognized as being been a pillar in the industry by MPRC Board member Linda Varrell, serving as the President of MPRC for two years and holding many other roles within the organization. He also earned his Accreditation in Public Relations in 2002. Originally a journalist and reporter, his communications experience reaches across a wide spectrum of industry sectors, including banking, healthcare, retail, nonprofit and agency.

Jessica Grondin, communications director for the City of Portland, was presented with the 2016 Rising Star Award. The honor recognizes a young public relations professional who has exhibited extraordinary achievement and outstanding work in the public relations profession. Grondin serves as spokesperson for the City, and manages all internal and external communications via media and public relations, and social media and electronic communications. In a nomination from Jon Jennings, City Manager of the City of Portland, Grondin’s energy, enthusiasm and strategic eye were noted, in addition to her accomplishments.

Jillian Kanter, communications coordinator for Verrill Dana, was presented with the 2016 President’s Award. The honor is presented annually by the MPRC President and honors an MPRC member for substantial, long-term contributions to the organization. Kanter also serves on the MPRC board as the communications chair, handling press releases, social media and promotion support for the other committees. In her remarks, MPRC president Kelly Barden, noted that Kanter’s contributions go beyond communications efforts and that she’s truly an invaluable asset to the organization.

Roger Goodoak, founder of the Maine Homeless Veterans Alliance, was named the recipient of the 2016 Midge Vreeland Public Service Award. The mission of the Maine Homeless Veterans Alliance is to provide assistance and resources to homeless and otherwise needy veterans of the U.S. armed forces, with a focus on Southern Maine, as well as to educate the public about their needs and contributions of them and those of their families. The award, established in 2014 in memory of Midge Vreeland, partner of Vreeland Marketing & Design and long-time supporter of MPRC, recognizes an organization or public relations professional whose efforts help the community for the greater good. Stewart Vreeland, husband to Midge and co-founder of Vreeland Marketing & Design, introduced Goodoak as “a light in the dark and a true public servant,” for his work day and night, many times in the cold or rain, seeking out homeless in Greater Portland and for harnessing the power of public relations to share the stories of those he has helped to effect real change.

About the Maine Public Relations Council

Now in its 41st year, with over 250 members statewide Maine Public Relations Council is a professional association of Maine public relations practitioners. MPRC is dedicated to the professional development of its members and a greater awareness of the role of public relations in the world today. It is a member of the Universal Accreditation Board. More information is available at www.meprcouncil.org.

