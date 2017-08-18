Maine Public Announces Sneak Previews and Community Discussions of The Vietnam War Documentary

(Portland/Bangor/Lewiston)— Maine Public announces it is holding free screenings of portions of the upcoming The Vietnam War documentary accompanied by community discussions about the human experience during the Vietnam War, what went wrong and what lessons are to be learned. Community screenings are being held at the Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta on Tuesday, August 22nd, at the University of Southern Maine’s Hannaford Hall in Portland on Thursday, August 24 and at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre in Bangor on August 29th.

Each screening will include a robust panel of Vietnam Veterans and individuals affected and influenced by the conflict. Adria O. Horn, director of the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services will serve as the moderator for each event.

Starting on Sunday, September 17, The Vietnam War, a ten-part, 18-hour documentary film series directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick will air on Maine Public Television and across the U.S. Maine Public has created an archive of submitted stories around Vietnam and these can be viewed at mainepublic.org/events and many will be seen and heard on Maine Public Television and Maine Public Radio later this month.

“This screening and the entire series promises to be very powerful and will spark new dialogue across Maine on the Vietnam War and its effects on individuals who lived through that experience and on the nation iteslef,” stated CEO & President Mark Vogelzang. “The response across Maine to our requests for Vietnam-related stories has been significant and demonstrates very clearly that this is an important and still very relevant topic for many of our listeners and viewers. We are very pleased to be able to hold these screenings and discussions and be part of that conversation.”

Tickets to the free screenings in Portland and Bangor can be reserved at mainepublic.org. The screening in Damariscotta is sold out.

