Maine Premiere of National Parks Adventure Oct. 2

Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Reel Pizza Cinerama, 33 Kennebec Place, Bar Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-288-3828; reelpizza.net/eventsupcoming.php

Maine Premiere of National Parks Adventure

In Honor of Acadia National Park’s Centennial Celebration

BAR HARBOR, ME — On Sunday, October 2 at 2:00 pm, Reel Pizza Cinerama, located at 33 Kennebec Place in Bar Harbor, will screen the Maine Premiere of National Parks Adventure, a MacGillivray Freeman film produced in association with Brand USA and narrated by Academy Award® winner Robert Redford — acclaimed filmmaker Greg MacGillivray’s most visually ambitious giant-screen film to date. National Park Adventures is generally being shown at IMAX theaters nationwide and this screening in Bar Harbor is National Park Adventure’s Maine premiere.

Sierra Club Maine, an Acadia Centennial Partner, brings National Park Adventures to the audience of Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island in honor of our beloved Acadia National Park. Kevin Schneider, Superintendent of the Park, will introduce the film.

As the momentous 100th birthday of the National Park Service approached, filmmaker MacGillivray felt now was the perfect time to explore the hard-fought story of how the parks were born, why the whole world flocks to them, and their never-ending power and mystery.

National Park Adventure offers not only a sweeping overview of the national parks’ history, but is equal parts adrenaline-pumping odyssey and soulful reflection on what the wilderness means to us all. The 45-minute film features a trio of adventurers whose passion for the parks is infectious. Together, the threesome represent the gamut of what the national parks bring to different people—from unabashed thrills to solace, healing and the source of their livelihoods.

Sheri Linden of The Hollywood Reporter called the film “exhilarating…The film should inspire budding conservationists as well as their vacation planning parents, and is sure to delight anyone who appreciates top-flight nature documentaries.”

Daniel Eagan of Film Journal International called it “a staggeringly beautiful film…National Parks Adventure sums up just what sets [MacGililvray’s] work apart from other large-format movies—superb cinematography, matched by consistently strong writing, editing and soundtracks, as well as a smart, sensitive outlook.”

National Park Adventures is the final film for 2016 in the Maine Sierra Club environmental film and speaker series, which is offered free of charge in partnership with Reel Pizza Cinerama. For more information, visit www.reelpizza.net or http://www.sierraclub.org/maine.

