Thursday, April 27, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday, April 28, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 29, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 30, 2017 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 4, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday, May 5, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 6, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Portland Ballet Studio Theater, 517 Forest Ave., Portland, Maine
For more information: acornproductionsportland.wordpress.com/maine-playwrights-festival/mpf17-performances/
The sixteenth edition of the new play festival of Maine writers features full productions of six world-premiere plays!
CONNECTION, by David Vazdauskas
Following a horrific event, the struggle between forgiveness and revenge is complicated by the possibilities of the future.
ELWOOD’S LAST JOB, by Elaine Ford
After forty years of doing menial jobs in a small Maine town, Elwood is about to change his life—and the local laundromat—in dramatic and surprising ways.
MIRACLES, by Ron Kanecke
Two characters who operate a shady business trafficking in miracles are left asking themselves if there may be more truth than they thought in their operation.
THE THING CAROL SAW, by John Manderino
On a contentious car ride home, sometimes it can be hard to know where the line between reality and the imagination really lies.
THE WILD HUNT, by Lynne Cullen
When retired military bomb-sniffing dog Woltan is adopted by an affluent socialite, his former army handler fights to reclaim him.
WALTER LIKES HENNY JUST FINE,
by David Susman
During a chance encounter in a ladies’ restroom, an elderly woman counsels her young counterpart on love, life, and the importance of a good lipstick.
