Maine Ocean School Updates the Public on School’s Progress

SEARSPORT, ME. – April 15, 2017- Maine Ocean School, a public magnet high school for marine science, management, transportation, and engineering held a Board of Trustees and a Board of Directors meeting. Their goal was to update the public on the progress of the school and to ask for volunteers to help in the development process to ensure the school is ready for its projected opening in fall of 2018.

The vision of Maine Ocean School is to provide an ocean-related, theme-based education designed to actively engage and challenge its students. “We’re looking for that right kid, that kid who just wants to work on the water,” Board of Trustees Chair, Eric Jergenson, explained in an interview with Island Institute. Maine Ocean School will be a residential school that will immerse students in a shipboard culture where ship and shipmates come before self. The school curriculum will include the same standards required for public schools within the state, however the student’s knowledge base will far exceed those standards when they graduate (and they will also be equipped with credentialing opportunities).

As a magnet school, tuition will be free for Maine students with a portion of the funding coming from the state. The remainder of the funds will be raised by the Maine Ocean School Foundation; a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization established to support the school programs beyond the core school budget which includes residential facilities.

Maine Ocean School is in the process of developing a one day summer program event this year that will be open to students interested in applying to Maine Ocean School for the fall of 2018. The program will introduce the four program tracks (i.e. marine science, management, transportation, and engineering) and will plunge students (and accompanying family members) into a hands-on experience of what Maine Ocean School will be all about.

There is still much work that needs to be done to make Maine Ocean School a reality. On February 15, 2017 the school’s Program Plan was submitted to the Maine State legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs which was completed by a team of dedicated volunteers (and is viewable on the Maine Ocean School website). More volunteers are needed to work with the Maine Ocean School Foundation to help support their mission. These volunteers will help the Board of Directors research funding requirements to 1) establish the school and residential facilities, and 2) determine day to day running requirements. We encourage all who are interested to visit our website and send us a message at maineoceanschool.org!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →