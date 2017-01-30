FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 30, 2017

CONTACT: Jennifer Hutchins

207-871-1885

jhutchins@nonprofitmaine.org

Maine Nonprofit Week, February 6-10, Highlights Economic Impact of Maine Nonprofits

Portland, ME – From February 6-10, 2017, the Maine Association of Nonprofits (MANP) is hosting Maine Nonprofit Week to highlight the contributions of an often overlooked part of Maine’s economy: the nonprofit sector. The week includes the annual Nonprofit Day at the State House on February 7 where “Adding Up Impact: Maine Nonprofits at Work,” the latest report on the economic and social impact of the sector, will be released.

“Maine Nonprofit Week brings attention to the critical role nonprofits play in the prosperity and vitality of our communities,” said Jennifer Hutchins, MANP executive director. According to the report, one in 6 Maine workers is employed by a nonprofit and nonprofits contribute $11 billion to the economy. “Nonprofits work hand-in-hand with government and business to sustain, nurture and increase access to everything we’ve come to cherish as Maine’s enviable quality of life.”

In addition to featured workshops and networking events, the highlight of Nonprofit Week is Nonprofit Day at the State House where nonprofits from across the state will exhibit in the Hall of Flags to demonstrate to legislators, policy makers and the public at large the impact of their work on their communities.

All nonprofits are invited to participate in Nonprofit Week by attending events and promoting their organization’s impact. More information is available at NonprofitMaine.org/NonprofitWeek.

The biennial “Adding Up Impact” is produced with support from the Maine Community Foundation, the Unity Foundation, and the Maine Health Access Foundation and will be available after February 6 at NonprofitMaine.org/AddingUpImpact.

###

Since 1994, MANP has grown to become Maine’s comprehensive resource for the tools, knowledge, and connections nonprofits need to be effective and well-run. With a growing statewide membership of 800 nonprofit and 135 for-profit organizations, MANP advances the public profile of Maine nonprofits by highlighting their vital contribution to the quality of life in our state, connects people, organizations and resources from all sectors to foster collaborative problem solving, and strengthens nonprofits by providing management training and leadership development programs, resources and services to help staff and board leaders enhance their community mission impact.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →