Maine NAACP to hold Martin Luther King Day activities

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine NAACP Portland will hold a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday observance under the theme “A True Revolution of Values” with several activities on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Holiday Inn by the Bay.

The day starts with a youth summit hosted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Fellows, a youth leadership organization with a mission to advance racial equity and social justice in the Greater Portland area, 9 a.m.-noon. Attendees will explore the goals of the My Brother’s Keeper Initiative launched by President Obama and discuss efforts to implement this locally. This is a free event with registration required at https://kingfellowssummit.eventbrite.com/

The family celebration hosted by Goodwill of Northern New England, One Tree Wholistic Learning Center and Portland Housing Authority, will be held 2-4 p.m. Free and open to the public. For information, contact Jenifer Craven at jenifer.craven@americorpsalums.org .

A dinner with live music and guest speaker Sherri Mitchell, an award presentation and a performance will be held 6-8 p.m. Suitable for age 14 and older. Reception with cash bar before dinner. Tickets for $60 available www.mlkportlandmaine.eventbrite.com . Free child care available.

