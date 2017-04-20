Maine Mutual Group holds Annual Meeting and elects new Chairman and Vice Chairman

April 19, 2017 – The annual meeting of Maine Mutual Group was held on April 12, 2017 at the Company’s corporate headquarters in Presque Isle, Maine. Larry M. Shaw, President & Chief Executive Officer announced, after a vote by policyholders present and by proxy, that the following Directors were elected to a new three-year term: Donald W. Perkins, Jr. and Jon J. Prescott. Michael M. Young, CPA, CFE, Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, reported the Financial Results of 2016 to the policyholders present.

At a board meeting following the annual meeting, Michael D. MacPherson of Presque Isle, Maine was elected as Chairman of the Board. Mr. MacPherson has served on the MMG Board of Directors for 20 years. Mr. MacPherson, the previous Vice Chairman, replaces John H. Cashwell of Bangor, Maine whose term as Chairman has expired. Mr. Cashwell served as Chairman of the Board for six years. He has served as a Director for 20 years and will continue to serve in that capacity. Samuel W. Collins of Caribou, Maine was elected as Vice Chairman of the Board. Mr. Collins has served on the MMG Board of Directors for 16 years.

Currently serving on the Board of Directors are: Michael D. MacPherson, Chairman, Presque Isle, Maine; Samuel W. Collins, Vice-Chairman, Caribou, Maine; John H. Cashwell III, Bangor, Maine; Harold A. Dakin, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Jean M. Deighan, Bangor, Maine; Maine State Senator Dawn Hill, Esq., Cape Neddick, Maine; Jay Y. McCrum, Mars Hill, Maine; Donald W. Perkins, Jr., Cape Elizabeth, Maine; Jon J. Prescott, Houlton, Maine; Larry M. Shaw, CPCU, President & CEO, Presque Isle, Maine and Lisa M. Ventriss, South Burlington, Vermont.

MMG Insurance Company, headquartered in Presque Isle, Maine, is a regional property and casualty insurance company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Pennsylvania and Virginia. With roots dating back to 1897 and a history rich in growth, MMG has earned consistent regional and national recognition for superior service, ease of doing business and as a best place to work. Today, the company writes in excess of $185 million in premiums in partnership with more than 190 Independent Agencies across 460 locations. For more information, visit www.mmgins.com.

