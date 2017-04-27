Community

Maine Mayhem Film Festival to showcase SMCC student films

By Clarke Canfield
Posted April 27, 2017, at 10:38 a.m.

Friday, May 12, 2017 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Central Gallery, 89 Central Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: wearelaunchpad.org/central-gallery/

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine—Six films produced by Southern Maine Community College students will be featured in the seventh annual Maine Mayhem Film Festival.

The festival each year showcases the work of senior students who have been working on films this semester as capstone projects in a filmmaking class offered through the college’s Communications & New Media Studies program.

The films will be shown:

• Wednesday, May 10, 7 and 9:30 p.m., Nickelodeon Cinemas, 1 Temple Street, Portland. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the Nickelodeon website.

• Friday, May 12, 8 p.m., Central Gallery, 89 Central Street, Bangor. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on the Central Gallery website.

• In September during the Sanford International Film Festival.

This year’s lineup includes science-fiction, documentary, fantasy, comedy and horror films that range in length from 12 to 25 minutes each. The screenings will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the student filmmakers.

The films are all written, directed and produced by SMCC students, many of whom go on to work in the filmmaking field after graduation. Maine Mayhem serves as a steppingstone from college to the professional world, said Corey Norman, who teaches the course and organizes the festival.

“It’s one thing to make a film and show it in a class. It’s completely different to show it in public,” Norman said. “The festival helps transform them from feeling like students to feeling like professional filmmakers.”

Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) is Maine’s largest and oldest community college. Founded in 1946, SMCC offers courses at its South Portland and Brunswick campuses, at community satellite locations and online. SMCC has among the lowest tuition and fees in New England and offers more than 40 degree programs.

