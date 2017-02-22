Maine Masters Films: David Larson and Joseph Fiore

Tuesday, March 7, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Hammond Hall, 427 Main Street, Winter Harbor, ME For more information: 207-963-2569; schoodicartsforall.org/event/the-maine-masters-project-march-7th/

The Maine Masters Project is a New England Emmy-nominated series of documentaries sponsored by the Union of Maine Visual Artists. It was launched in 1999 and has produced a series of compelling profiles of some of Maine’s most distinguished and often less recognized artists who articulate the importance of art-making. They have screened from the National Gallery of Art to the National Gallery of Australia. The 16th film, Imber’s Left Hand (2014, 74min) screened at over 25 film festivals winning four BEST FILM Audience Awards. The most recent release I Know a Man … Ashley Bryan (2016, 73 min) was premiered at the Maine International and Camden International Film Festivals and will be shown at Hammond Hall on Sunday, August.

Showing on March 7th:

David Larson said his mission was to “articulate the mystery.” His paintings make no judgments as they explore issues of belief, doubt, angst, suffering, identity, and love. In this film his paintings investigate the story of Moby Dick and the politics of the Last Supper. A deeply felt tribute directed by his son Soren Larson, a Reuters news producer in NYC.

Joseph Fiore made his way from NYC to Skowhegan in the 1950s. This portrait shines new light on this painter who came into prominence teaching art at the pioneering Black Mountain College alongside Josef Albers, Willem deKooning and others. Features interviews with Alex Katz, Rackstraw Downes, and Lois Dodd.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →