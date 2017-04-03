Maine Masque to present “Almost, Maine”

Thursday, April 6, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, April 7, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 8, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 9, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Hack Auditorium, Class of 1944 Hall, University of Maine, Orono, Maine
For more information: 207-581-4703; umaine.edu/spa/tickets
The University of Maine’s dramatic club, Maine Masque, will present four performances of “Almost, Maine” on the Hauck stage, April 6-9.
“Almost, Maine” was written by John Cariani, a native of Presque Isle, and premiered at the Portland Stage Company in 2004. The play comprises nine shorter plays that explore love and loss in the remote, mythical town of the title. The New York Times has described “Almost, Maine” as “a series of nine amiably absurdist vignettes about love, with a touch of good-natured magic realism.”
Maine Masque is the University of Maine’s longtime student-run theatre group. Open to all University of Maine students, Maine Masque’s primary goal is to support and produce theatre at the University of Maine. Each year the Maine Masque presents one main stage production as part of the School of Performing Arts season. The Maine Masque is an independent organization under the jurisdiction of the UMaine Student Government, but closely works with the School of Performing Arts in support of theatre activities and independent performances directed by UMaine students.
Performances of “Almost, Maine” will take place April 6-8 at 7:30 p.m. and April 9 at 2:00 p.m. in the Hauck Auditorium. Tickets are $10, or free with a student MaineCard, and may be purchased online at umaine.edu/spa/tickets.
