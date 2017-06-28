Community

Maine man live in concert at Hampden Baptist Church

By Dick Woehr
Posted June 28, 2017, at 3:02 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, July 7, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: West Hampden Baptist Church, Route 202, Hampden, Maine

For more information: 207-843-0375

HAMPDEN and CLIFTON — Now living in South Carolina, Stephen Woehr was born in Bangor and grew up in Hampden, Hermon amd Unity. His piano concert will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, at West Hampden Baptist Church, Route 202. An additional concert will be on Friday, July 7, at Clifton Baptist Church on Route 9 in Clifton. Stephen Woehr has chosen to play the hymns of the Christian Faith to showcase his own deep faith in God. Although he had no formal musical training, his keyboard artistry is of the highest caliber. His unique arrangements are filled with musical enjoyment. Call 843-0375 for more information.

