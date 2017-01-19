Maine Made Crafts 24th Annual Last Minute Christmas Arts & Craft Fair

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Augusta Armory, 179 Western Ave, Augusta, Maine For more information: 706-843-9188; newenglandcraftfairs.com

Maine Made Crafts will host its 24th Annual Last Minute Christmas Arts & Craft Fair at the Augusta Armory featuring quality artists & crafters from Maine and New England selling their one of a kind hand made products that you will be proud to give as gifts. Saturday & Sunday December 16 & 17, 2017 10-4 PM both days, located at 179 Western Ave., Rt 202 (across from Burger King) off I-95 exit 109. It’s the perfect time to pick up your holiday gifts purchased from our talented artisans. Give a gift with meaning, give a gift of quality, give a gift made in the USA at our craft show at the Augusta Armory. Purchase your last minute gifts in one place and our last show of the 2017 season. Artisans applying early receive a discount. Like us on facebook.com/newenglandcraftfairs

For more information call Steven @ 207-946-7079, STpromo37@aol.com or LTpromo@aol.com Promoted by Maine Made Crafts www.newenglandcraftfairs.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →