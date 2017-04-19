Maine-ly Harmony women’s barbershop chorus elects officers

Maine-ly Harmony officers, l-r, Cathy Anderson, BJ Pellett, Janet Dunham, Candace Pepin, Betty Every and LouAnn Mossler.
Maine-ly Harmony
Posted April 19, 2017, at 5:21 p.m.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Mainely-Harmony women’s barbershop chorus held its election of officers for the 2017-18 season.

The new Board includes President Cathy Anderson of Jefferson, Vice President BJ Pellett of Winthrop, Treasurer Janet Dunham of Belgrade, Secretary Candace Pepin of Augusta, and members at large Betty Avery of Augusta and LouAnn Mossler of South China.

Officiating the ceremony was Dotti Meyer of Jefferson and representing the membership was Kathy Joyce of Bowdoinham.

The chorus, directed by Kathy Greason of Brunswick, meets 6:30-9 p.m. every Wednesday,  at the Salvation Army Church, 36 Eastern Ave., Augusta. All women are invited to attend. For information, contact Nancie at 293-4779 or email hugabook4@yahoo.com.

 

