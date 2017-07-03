Sunday, July 23, 2017 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Camden Snow Bowl, 20 Barnestown Road, Camden, Maine
For more information: 207 623 4511; mainelobsterride.com
The Bicycle Coalition of Maine’s Maine Lobster Ride is Sunday, July 23, at the Camden Snow Bowl in Camden, Maine. Riders can choose from among four distances – 15, 32, 68 or 100 miles – or try some mountain biking on the Snow Bowl’s awesome trail network. Registration includes a lobster roll lunch and a rockin’ after-party, featuring live music, beer from the Maine Beer Co., and much, much more. FMI and register at mainelobsterride.com.
