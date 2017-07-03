Outdoors

Maine Lobster Ride

Lobster Ride Logo
Bicycle Coalition of Maine | BDN
Lobster Ride Logo
By Bicycle Coalition of Maine
Posted July 03, 2017, at 12:12 p.m.

Sunday, July 23, 2017 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Camden Snow Bowl, 20 Barnestown Road, Camden, Maine

For more information: 207 623 4511; mainelobsterride.com

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine’s Maine Lobster Ride is Sunday, July 23, at the Camden Snow Bowl in Camden, Maine. Riders can choose from among four distances – 15, 32, 68 or 100 miles – or try some mountain biking on the Snow Bowl’s awesome trail network. Registration includes a lobster roll lunch and a rockin’ after-party, featuring live music, beer from the Maine Beer Co., and much, much more. FMI and register at mainelobsterride.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Marine patrol officer charged after his pickup collides with tractor-trailer in DamariscottaMarine patrol officer charged after his pickup collides with tractor-trailer in Damariscotta
  2. Police: Drunken driver fatally hits pedestrian in South Portland
  3. Wild weather spawns waterspout on Sebago LakeWild weather spawns waterspout on Sebago Lake
  4. New effort to break Maine budget stalemate defies LePage demand for no tax hikeNew effort to break Maine budget stalemate defies LePage demand for no tax hike
  5. Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in WaldoboroMotorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in Waldoboro

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs