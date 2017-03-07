Tuesday, March 7, 2017 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Lois' Natural Marketplace , 152 U.S.Route 1, Scarborough, Maine For more information: 2074006993; http//www.loisnatural.com/Mercier Exhibit

Maine Landscape Photographer Travis Mercier Exhibit

at Lois’ Natural Marketplace in Scarborough

Scarborough, Maine – At a young age,Travis Mercier recognized that he was happiest exploring the woods and waterways around his family home in Livermore Falls, Maine. And then he received a special gift – a polaroid camera. While pals were riding bikes, Travis was snapping pictures of nature all around him. He was in seventh heaven. But growing up and living life took him away from his untapped passion. But not for too long. Several years ago – with a new digital camera in hand – Travis picked up where he left off. Today, his landscape photography is affirmation that Travis was always meant to have his eye behind the lens – something he knew so well as a boy growing up in Livermore Falls.

“It’s in the quiet places in the wilderness where I feel most alive”

– Travis Mercier

Travis’ works of art will be on exhibit on the Art Wall in Lois’ Natural Marketplace (www.loisnatural.com) in Scarborough located at 152 U.S. Route 1, until mid April, 2017. When Travis is not shooting photos he is the chief receiver of all products that are moved onto the shelves at Lois’ in Scarborough. Another look at Travis Mercier’s photography can be seen at his website – www.talltreephotography.photos.

For more information, contact Patsy Wiggins, Communications Coordinator, Lois’ Natural Marketplace at marketing@loisnatural.com.

