Maine jury awards $47K to former nursing student hurt in Lewiston crash

AUBURN, Maine, Jan. 19, 2017 – A jury today awarded $47,800 in damages to a Topsham, Maine, woman who was forced to give up her dream of becoming a nurse after she was seriously injured in a car crash.

The jury verdict in favor of 29-year-old Kendra Gagne concluded a three-day civil trial held at Androscoggin County Superior Court in Auburn.

On the afternoon of June 25, 2013, Gagne was stopped at a red light on Lisbon Street in Lewiston when she was struck from behind by a car driven by Ronald Ouellette of Lewiston. Gagne suffered injuries to her neck and back.

At the time, Gagne was working at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston and attending nursing school. Because of her injuries, Gagne lost her job and eventually had to give up her dream of becoming a nurse.

Attorney Travis Brennan of the Berman & Simmons law firm in Lewiston represented Gagne in a lawsuit against Ouellette. Today’s verdict covers Gagne’s medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and loss of enjoyment of life, Brennan said.

“We’re pleased with the outcome and thankful for the hard work and time put in by the jury,” Brennan said. “The consequences of this crash were significant for my client. Today’s verdict affirms what we always believed, that Kendra was entitled to fair compensation under the law.”

###

Berman & Simmons, P.​A.​ is a law firm of 17 attorneys with offices in Portland, Lewiston, and Bangor, Maine.​ The firm has represented injured Maine people for more than 100 years. Chambers USA has described Berman & Simmons as “the best plaintiffs’ personal injury and medical malpractice firm in Maine.​” The firm has also appeared twice in the National Law Journal Top 100 Verdicts, which ranks the largest jury awards in the nation. Learn more at www.bermansimmons.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →