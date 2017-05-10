Maine Junior Classical League spring convention to be held in Lincoln

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Camp Mechuwana, Mechuwana Lane, Winthrop , Maine
Join the Latin Students of Maine as they get together for the Maine Junior Classical League Spring Convention! This annual event will take place at Camp Mechuwana in Winthrop from Tuesday, May 16th to Wednesday, May 17th.
The purpose of Junior Classical League is to encourage an interest in and an appreciation of the language, literature, and culture of ancient Greece and Rome and to impart an understanding of the debt of our own culture to that of Classical antiquity. At our conventions, students from schools all over the state participate in spirit, compete in Certamin, take competitive tests, and lots more. Individual students and schools have the opportunity to win awards in the competitive Certamin.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →