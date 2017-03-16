Maine Jewish Film Festival to have screenings in Portland, Waterville, Brunswick and Lewiston-Auburn

Featuring more than 30 films from around the world, the 2017 Maine Jewish Film Festival slated for March 18-25 is primed for another dynamic week of parties, guests and special events. Screenings in Portland, Waterville, Brunswick and Lewiston-Auburn, extend the festival’s reach as one of the most highly anticipated cultural events in the state. A complete schedule of films, panels, and events can be found online at: www.mjff.org.

Cinematically diverse, this year’s slate showcases an expansive collection of feature length and short films, including dramas, comedies, documentaries and even a little suspense. The evocative and entertaining program features subject matter that stretches from social justice to religious freedom to Star Trek.

“We’re excited to usher in our 20th year with a diverse selection of films that takes audiences from Hollywood to Great Britain to Ghana, without leaving Maine. Our mission is to present films that enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse community about the global Jewish experience,” said MJFF Executive Director Barbara Merson.

Since 1998, the Maine Jewish Film Festival has screened more than 400 films and brought more than 150 guest artists from across the U.S. and around the world to Maine. With more than 38,000 tickets sold to a cross-section of Maine’s movie lovers, the Maine Jewish Film Festival celebrates an increasingly diverse population and remains at the vanguard of Maine’s vibrant arts community.

Schedule Highlights:

Opening Night Film and Gala – A festive gathering to honor our 20th anniversary at the Portland

House of Music followed by a screening of the Israeli box office hit, The Women’s Balcony – a

comedy about the complex relationships between diverse Jerusalem communities and their men

and women. Catering to be provided by David’s Restaurant in Monument Square.

A Demonstration in the White City – Israeli filmmaker Tal Haim Yoffe discusses his

documentary about the plight of African asylum-seekers in Israel. A portion of ticket sales for

this special event in Portland will benefit In Her Presence, a non-profit organization that supports

immigrant and refugee populations in Maine.

Bang! The Bert Berns Story – Special guests, co-directors Bob Sarles and Brett Berns (son of the

film’s subject), discuss the life and music of the legendary rock n’ roll songwriter/producer Bert

Berns who wrote such hits as Twist and Shout and Hang on Sloopy. The event also features a

performance by soul great Betty Harris (Cry to Me, His Kiss) at the Portland House of Music.

Freedom to Mary – This “war room” style documentary about the same-sex marriage movement

highlights the final frenetic months of the legal and grassroots campaign. Following the film,

University of Maine School of Law Dean, Danielle Conway, and legendary marriage equality

lawyer, Mary Bonauto, who argued before the Supreme Court that state bans on same-sex

marriage is unconstitutional, lead a discussion about the fight to legalize same-sex marriage.

Moos – Endearing, smart and relatable, this romantic comedy keeps you smiling from the

opening scene to the closing credits. Set within the modern Dutch Jewish community, the film

follows a young woman and her ups and downs with love, friendship and family.

The Last Laugh – This intimate cinema verité portrait of Auschwitz survivor Renee Firestone

features interviews with comedians and thinkers ranging from Mel Brooks to Sarah Silverman to

Gilbert Gottfried. An enlightening post-film discussion with filmmaker Ferne Pearlstein focuses

on her landmark film that dares to ask, “is the Holocaust funny?”

Joe’s Violin – Just nominated for an Academy Award for best documentary short! A moving

and inspiring look at what happens when a Holocaust survivor donates his violin to a talented

immigrant child.

Bamidbar/Made Like a Gun – Two films that focus on Israeli veterans coping with post

traumatic stress issues. The program includes a discussion featuring veteran affairs experts Doug

Rawlings, David Faigin, PhD, and Nora Hoesing, RN.

Short Film Program – “A Little Bit of This…A Little Bit of That” – nine thematically and

technically diverse short films that range from gut-wrenching to eye-opening to heartwarming.

Closing Night Film & Reception – The Festival comes to a close on a high note with the joyous

Peter the Third – a comedy that reveals a fascinating cross-section of Israeli culture through the

interactions of an aging actor and a struggling waitress.

2017 Festival Themes

Stories from the Edge – Three very different films share a common thread involving “outsiders”

seeking to understand and establish their identities.

• For the Love of Spock is an exploration of the enigmatic Star Trek character and the iconic

actor who portrayed him.

• Doing Jewish in Ghana is a fascinating look at a small Jewish community in rural Ghana.

• Blue Like Me profiles the boundary-crossing work of artist Siona Benjamin, who grew up in

India’s Bene Israel Jewish community.

• Freedom Runners highlights a high school running club in Tel Aviv that features talented

African refugees fighting for their civil rights.

Women in Focus – The spotlight shines on the ladies in these evocative and enlightening films.

• The Women’s Balcony is a funny and endearing film that challenges women’s roles in

Israel’s Orthodox Jewish community.

• White Nights follows a group of fearless and determined Arab women who risk their lives to

work as domestic laborers in Israel.

• Dimona Twist is an illuminating documentary that profiles the struggles and joys faced by

women immigrating to the Israeli dessert town of Dimona in the 1950s and 1960s.

• Bar Bahar follows three young Palestinian women sharing a flat in Tel Aviv while trying to

navigate “in between” traditional and modern culture. Following the film, a discussion led by

Cathy Lee, founder of the Justice for Women Lecture Series, and Zainah Anwar, this year’s

keynote speaker, discusses the challenges modern women face today.

• Moos is a romantic comedy that follows a young woman pursuing her dream of attending

Amsterdam’s famed acting academy.

LGBTQ Spotlight – The struggle for marriage equality and a remarkable personal journey feature

in these moving and challenging films.

• Freedom to Marry profiles the battle to legalize same-sex marriage.

• Who’s Gonna Love Me Now? is a powerful documentary revolving around issues of love,

family and religion, set to a beautiful soundtrack.

Free Screenings

• Harold and Lillian – free for seniors – Executive Director Danny DeVito takes an intimate

look at two of Hollywood’s greatest unsung heroes and their work as a storyboard artist and

film researcher.

• Freedom Runners – free for youth – High school students speak of their dreams, fears and

injustice with unrehearsed eloquence while seeking social justice.

• My Hero Brother – free disability film – A group of young Israelis with Down syndrome

embark on a life-changing trip through the Himalayas with their siblings.

• An American Tail – special family program featuring a classic animated musical adventure.

