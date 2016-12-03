Maine-Inspired Music

By Blue Hill Library,
Posted Dec. 03, 2016, at 9:26 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The public is invited to meet local composer Seth Wrightington at the Blue Hill Public Library to learn about his music compositions — concertos, a symphony, and his new opera– on Thursday December 15th at 7:00 PM. Wrightington will display his musical scores, chat about his experiences writing music, and follow-up with some short pieces on piano.

Wrightington is a long-time summer resident of the peninsula. He was born in 1973, and has been composing since an early age. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois in 1995 and received a Master’s from the University of California San Diego in 1997 – both in music composition. His work has recently explored large pieces: three piano concertos, one for violin, and two symphonies. Reading a poem of Emily Dickinson’s inspired a ring cycle (over four nights) completed in 2016.

