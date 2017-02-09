Maine in the Civil War: Author Ned Smith

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Isaac Farrar Mansion, 166 Union Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 2079421900; bangorhistoricalsociety.org

The Bangor Historical Society presents the February edition of the “Maine in the Civil War” free lecture series on Thursday, February 16 at 6pm in the historic Farrar Mansion on Union Street in Bangor.

This month’s presentation features author, educator and historian Ned Smith who will share how the 2nd Maine Cavalry was raised, give a brief look at Florida’s politics before the Civil War, take a look at the Maine regiment’s service in Louisiana, Florida, and Alabama, and relate some of the “above and beyond” exploits of Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Spurling.

The Bangor Historical Society has been preserving, protecting and sharing the rich history of the Bangor Region since 1864. The BHS is based in the historic Thomas A. Hill House at on the corner of Union and High Streets in Bangor. It houses one of the nation’s largest Civil War collections, a number of items from Bangor businesses and families as well as an extensive photo collection. Call 942-1900 or visit http://www.bangorhistoricalsociety.org for more information.

