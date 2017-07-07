Outdoors

Maine Huts & Trails Backwoods Duathlon with Baxter Outdoors

By Juli Settlemire
Posted July 07, 2017, at 1:39 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: Maine Huts & Trails , Main ST, Kingfield, ME 04947, Kingfield, Maine

For more information: 2072659400; mainehuts.org

Baxter Outdoors and Maine Huts & Trails are bringing back the Maine Huts & Trails Backwoods Duathlon! This 25K mountain bike/trail run can be tackled either solo or as a team.The course will focus on the trails around Stratton Brook Hut, including a 10K trail run leg followed by a 15K mountain bike leg. Both segments will take place on a combination of the Narrow Gauge Pathway, Crommet’s Trail, and Newton’s Revenge, with the mountain bike leg descending on Oak Knoll Trail. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the local mountain bike club, CRNEMBA.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Summer Maine resident who dodged $45M in taxes reports to prisonSummer Maine resident who dodged $45M in taxes reports to prison
  2. Eyewitness: Police killed gunman moments after he wounded Skowhegan manEyewitness: Police killed gunman moments after he wounded Skowhegan man
  3. Here’s what we know so far about the victims in the Madison triple homicideHere’s what we know so far about the victims in the Madison triple homicide
  4. Opponents of Route 1 traffic fix in Wiscasset allege ‘disturbing’ misinformation by MDOTOpponents of Route 1 traffic fix in Wiscasset allege ‘disturbing’ misinformation by MDOT
  5. Overdose suspected in Maine fisherman found dead in boat

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs