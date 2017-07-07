Maine Huts & Trails Backwoods Duathlon with Baxter Outdoors

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Location: Maine Huts & Trails , Main ST, Kingfield, ME 04947, Kingfield, Maine
For more information: 2072659400; mainehuts.org
Baxter Outdoors and Maine Huts & Trails are bringing back the Maine Huts & Trails Backwoods Duathlon! This 25K mountain bike/trail run can be tackled either solo or as a team.The course will focus on the trails around Stratton Brook Hut, including a 10K trail run leg followed by a 15K mountain bike leg. Both segments will take place on a combination of the Narrow Gauge Pathway, Crommet’s Trail, and Newton’s Revenge, with the mountain bike leg descending on Oak Knoll Trail. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the local mountain bike club, CRNEMBA.
