Maine Humanities Council receives $220,000 grant from NEH for “Literature & Public Life”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

For More Information:

Hayden Anderson, Maine Humanities Council, 207-773-5051

April 3, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine – The Maine Humanities Council has been awarded a grant of $220,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities to support programming that will create opportunities for Mainers to discuss matters of critical civic importance.

Literature & Public Life is a three-year, statewide initiative scheduled to begin in the fall of 2017. The initiative will bring together Mainers of all backgrounds to engage with public policy issues that profoundly shape Maine communities. Topics will include healthcare, education, end-of-life, and domestic violence.

Using fiction, poetry, film, and other texts as an entry point for discussion, Literature & Public Life seeks to promote deep and broad public engagement with issues that affect the well being of the people and communities of Maine.

“As a state, we face important and difficult challenges,” said Hayden Anderson, Executive Director of the Maine Humanities Council. “Through Literature & Public Life, we hope to bring Mainers of all backgrounds together in conversations that can help us begin to figure out how to address the key questions that will shape our shared future.”

By creating space for open conversation, Literature & Public Life will encourage inclusive conversation, foster deeper democratic participation, and offer important discussions on complex civic issues.

About Maine Humanities Council

The Maine Humanities Council is an independent, statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the people of Maine deepen their understanding of themselves, their communities, and the world. The Council works with volunteer literacy programs, educators, school systems and libraries to promote the power and pleasure of ideas. The Council also provides grants supporting public humanities projects throughout the state.

Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this press release do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

###

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →