Maine Human Rights Coalition Black Lives Matter Black History Month breakfast Feb. 18

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Wells Conference Center, University of Maine, Orono, Maine For more information: 207-827-4493

ORONO, Maine — Maine Human Rights Coaltion’s Black Lives Matter Black History Month breakfast will be held 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Wells Conference Center, University of Maine. Singing by Women with Wings Choir from Unitarian Universalist Church of Bangor. Keynote speaker is Betty Trout Kelly, a Black educator and activist. Tickets $25, $20 for people age 60 and older, $12 for students and children under 12. Tickets available at the door, which open at 7:30 a.m. Checks welcome. Information by calling James Varner, president of MHRC, at 827-4493.

