Maine Hikes and Tales with Aislinn

Thursday, June 8, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-942-4924; amcmaine.org
Aislinn Sarnacki is an outdoor reporter for the Bangor Daily News and author of the new guidebook “Family Friendly Hikes in Maine,” just released by Down East Books. For the BDN, Aislinn writes a weekly column (and blog with videos) about Maine trails, as well as stories about wildlife, conservation and low-impact outdoor recreation. She will talk about some of her favorite trails from her new book and also plans to tell some entertaining stories about observing wildlife, hiking solo and endeavoring to Leave No Trace. Her presentation will include photos and video clips, a Q&A session, and book signing.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →