Outdoors

Maine Hikes and Tales with Aislinn

By Nancy Jacobson
Posted May 15, 2017, at 6:42 p.m.

Thursday, June 8, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-4924; amcmaine.org

Aislinn Sarnacki is an outdoor reporter for the Bangor Daily News and author of the new guidebook “Family Friendly Hikes in Maine,” just released by Down East Books. For the BDN, Aislinn writes a weekly column (and blog with videos) about Maine trails, as well as stories about wildlife, conservation and low-impact outdoor recreation. She will talk about some of her favorite trails from her new book and also plans to tell some entertaining stories about observing wildlife, hiking solo and endeavoring to Leave No Trace. Her presentation will include photos and video clips, a Q&A session, and book signing.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Elderly man missing from Hudson found in LaGrangeElderly man missing from Hudson found in LaGrange
  2. Jordan’s Snack Bar up for saleJordan’s Snack Bar up for sale
  3. After this massacre, Portland was abandoned for 26 yearsAfter this massacre, Portland was abandoned for 26 years
  4. How ‘worst-case scenario’ at Canadian nuclear plant could affect MaineHow ‘worst-case scenario’ at Canadian nuclear plant could affect Maine
  5. Evidence in welfare fraud case may have been forged, attorney saysEvidence in welfare fraud case may have been forged, attorney says

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs