Maine Heroes Foundation Receives $1000 Donation from Local Wireless Retailer.

Bangor, Maine – April 13, 2017 – Wireless Zone, a Verizon Authorized Retailer, presented a $1000 donation to The Maine Fallen Heroes Foundation. A non-profit dedicated to providing services to Maine’s Goldstar families that they may not otherwise have access to.

“We came up with a ‘Round Up’ campaign and rolled it out to our 5 locations and our team ran with it!” said Becky MacManus, Marketing Manager. “We asked our customers during the month of March to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and they delivered! We are so incredibly pleased with the outpouring of support for such a wonderful organization and can’t thank those that donated enough!” Wireless Zone is locally owned and operated with locations in Bangor, Ellsworth, Newport, Presque Isle and Skowhegan.

The Maine Fallen Heroes Foundation’s mission is to support the families who have lost a loved one while serving in the Military. They provide assistance where government benefits may not. They have year round fundraising efforts but their biggest, by far, is the Run for the Fallen Heroes that will take place in Brunswick on May 20, 2017. To sign up or to make a donation please visit mainefallenheroes.org.

The Round Up Campaign continues in April with proceeds going to the Autism Society of Maine.

