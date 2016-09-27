Maine Heirloom Apples

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Wilson Museum's Hutchins Education Center, 112 Perkins Street, Castine, ME For more information: 207-326-9247; wilsonmuseum.org

Since we can’t compare apples to oranges, let’s compare apples to apples! Join John Bunker at the Wilson Museum’s Hutchins Education Center on Thursday, October 6 (7 p.m.) to learn about heirloom apple varieties in Maine. From the large Wolf River to the tiny crabapple, Maine’s trees may have come from far and wide, but they are now as American as apple pie. Speaking of pie, the Museum will provide delicious apple refreshments to follow the program. Whether you have your own orchard, want to know more about Maine’s apples, or just want to keep the doctor away, you will glean valuable knowledge at this program.

John Bunker has spent the last 44 years operating and living on Super Chilly Farm where he and Cammy Watts grow vegetables, woody and herbaceous ornamentals, small fruit and tree fruit. In 2007, he self-published Not Far from the Tree: A Brief History of the Apples and the Orchards of Palermo, Maine. John coordinates an annual series of organic orcharding classes for Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, the spring “Seed Swap and Scion Exchange” and the October “Great Maine Apple Day.” He shares his passion for heirloom fruit varieties by speaking and teaching in the New England area year-round.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information contact info@wilsonmuseum.org or 207-326-9247.

