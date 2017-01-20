Maine Governor’s Environmental Excellence Award Presented to Sentry EHS

Sentry EHS, a technology solution created by St.Germain Collins, was one of only three businesses in Maine to be presented the 2016 Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence.

The award—announced by Governor Paul R. LePage and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (MEDEP) in December, 2016—was presented at St.Germain Collins’ office in Westbrook, Maine on January 13 by Bill Longfellow, Director of Innovation and Assistance with MEDEP.

In a letter announcing the award, David Madore, Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s Director of Communications and Outreach, describes Sentry EHS as “Providing Maine businesses with a comprehensive way to track and plan for environmental compliance which encourages the dual benefits of environmental protection and economic stability.”

Sentry EHS is a web-based task tracking tool built by St.Germain Collins to help companies maintain compliance with environmental, health and safety (EHS) regulations. The software goes beyond just tracking regulations. St.Germain Collins’ regulatory specialists, engineering and scientists customize and personalize it for individual businesses in Maine and throughout the US. Sentry EHS provides the tools to see that everyone is completing tasks on time and submitting key documents at one facility or across a hundred facilities.

When presenting the award, Bill Longfellow said, “This tool , which tracks over 9,000 tasks, not only raises the bar for compliance at facilities, but it also allows business leaders to focus on managing compliance and training instead of only reacting to missed deadlines and incomplete record keeping.”

Patrick Coughlin, Director of Sentry EHS, accepted the award thanking the Governor and the MEDEP and also indicating that, “This commitment from our clients, along with the dedication of our staff present here today, are what has made Sentry EHS a success.”

ABOUT MAINE’S GOVERNOR’S AWARD FOR ENVIRONMENTAL EXCELLENCE

The Maine Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence awards program honors businesses, not-for-profit organizations, public entities and new ventures for their extraordinary efforts to protect and improve Maine’s environment. Through this awards program, Maine Department of Environmental Protection (MEDEP) celebrates and spotlights programs born from innovation and collaboration that have resulted in measurable environmental and economic benefits, including investment in infrastructure and the creation of good jobs. For more information visit http://www.maine.gov/dep/govaward/

ABOUT ST.GERMAIN COLLINS

Founded in 1992, St.Germain Collins is an environmental, EHS (environmental, health and safety) compliance and engineering firm based in Westbrook, Maine. Our clients include manufacturers, commercial lending institutions, energy systems and waste/recycling companies. St.Germain Collins also offers Sentry EHS®, an online regulatory compliance management tool for businesses throughout the United States and Canada. More information is available by visiting www.stgermaincollins.com and www.sentryehs.com.

