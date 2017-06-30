Maine goat farm pasture walk to highlight organic forage study

NEWPORT, Maine — Abraham’s Goat Farm and Creamery will host a pasture walk at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at 1000 Elm St.

Abraham’s Farm owner and operator Kaili Wardwell recently participated in an organic forage legume study conducted by Cornell University Extension associate Tatiana Stanton. The forage, birdsfoot trefoil, has shown antiparasitic effects in sheep and goats.

The pasture walk will include presentations by Stanton, and discussions with University of Maine Cooperative Extension professor Rick Kersbergen, and Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association livestock specialist Diane Schivera.

Participants will hear about some agronomic practices that Abraham’s Farm uses to establish and maintain birdsfoot trefoil, and selected data from the research trial.

Abraham’s Farm has a strict biosecurity program. Participants are asked to wear clean clothes and footwear that can be washed. Disposable boots will be provided.

The event is free and open to the public. For information and to confirm attendance, contact UMaine Extension Waldo County, 342-5971, or Diane Schivera, 568-6022. To request a disability accommodation, contact Rick Kersbergen, 342-5971.

Sponsors include Cornell University Animal Science sheep and goat program, UMaine Extension, MOFGA, Maine Grass Farmers Network, USDA Organic Research Extension Initiative and Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education.

