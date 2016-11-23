Maine Fly Tying Symposium

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: PCCA Clubhouse, 570N. Main Street, Brewer, Maine For more information: penobscotflyfishers.com

The Penobscot Fly Fishers is hosting this year’s event on Dec. 3, 2016 at the PCCA clubhouse, 570 N. Main Street in Brewer. The symposium is open to the public from 10am to 4pm and admission is FREE. Fly tyers of all levels will be doing demonstrations and sharing ideas. There will also be a beginners Ty-a-Fly table set up.

