Maine Flower Show Premiere Night 2017

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Thompson’s Point , 17 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, Maine
For more information: 2076197350; eventbrite.com/e/the-maine-flower-show-tickets-29997261617?aff=KLSocial
On March 29, Maine Landscape & Nursery Association launches its inaugural Maine Flower Show with a special Premiere Night and as the first event hosted at Thompson’s Point’s newest building “Brick South.” Premiere Night provides a special opportunity to be one of the first to preview all 16 display gardens and take part in the Premiere Night Awards Ceremony, with more than a dozen cash awards in categories including native plants, annuals and hardscape.
Featuring hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and music, this see and be seen event honors the best in display gardens, design sustainability, horticulture ideas, and growing techniques. Preview the best of Maine growing and outdoor design as we kick off spring with this one-of-a-kind event. All profits from Premiere Night will benefit Good Shepherd Food Bank, which provides nutrition to food insecure families throughout the state.
Premiere Night
WHEN: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 6:30pm
WHAT: Exclusive first look
Preview all 16 display gardens
Premiere Night Awards Ceremony
Hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, and music
WHERE: 17 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland
WHO: Maine’s best floral designers and horticulture professionals
Proceeds benefit Good Shepherd Food Bank
TICKET: Open to the public – $50 per ticket purchase tickets online here – http://maineflowershow.com/premier-night/ or at the door
DETAILS: Dress to Impress (Business casual recommended)
About The Maine Flower Show
Owned and produced by members of Maine’s horticulture industry, The Maine Flower Show in its first year is one of the biggest gardening and horticultural shows in the region. The Maine Flower Show boasts an exciting new location at Thompson’s Point, with over 100 exhibits, 16 display gardens and three times more square footage of plants, hardscape, arbor and garden supplies than any recent local garden show. The Maine Flower Show facilitates the Million Pollinator Garden Challenge and provides in-depth, hands-on workshops throughout the show on all aspects of horticulture. For more information, please visit www.maineflowershow.com.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →