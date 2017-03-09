Maine Flower Show 2017

Thursday, March 30, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, April 2, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Thompson’s Point, 17 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland , Maine 04102
For more information: 2076197350; eventbrite.com/e/the-maine-flower-show-tickets-29997261617?aff=KLSocial
Calling all horticultural enthusiasts! The Maine Landscape & Nursery Association is supporting local growers, cultivators, and pollinators throughout Maine with its inaugural Maine Flower Show.
Beginning March 30th running through April 2nd the Maine Flower Show offers four days packed full of hands-on workshops with opportunities to get your hands dirty and discussions led by expert speakers in the horticultural industry. Featuring 16 creative display gardens, and 100 exhibitors highlighting unique hardscape and arbor designs with vastly larger square footage than pervious local flower shows. The Maine Flower Show is proudly facilitating the national Million Pollinator Garden Challenge to support local pollinators in an effort to preserve garden landscapes and create a community connection between pollinators and local healthy food.
WHAT: 16 display gardens
100 exhibitors of plants, hardscape, arbor and garden supplies
Hands-on demonstrations, educational sessions
WHO: Maine’s best landscape designers and horticulture professionals
WHO SHOULD ATTEND: gardeners, hobbyists, horticultural professionals, homeowners, anyone who wants to get their hands dirty
About The Maine Flower Show
Owned and produced by members of Maine’s horticulture industry, The Maine Flower Show in its first year is one of the biggest gardening and horticultural shows in the region. The Maine Flower Show boasts an exciting new location at Thompson’s Point, with over 100 exhibits, 16 display gardens and three times more square footage of plants, hardscape, arbor and garden supplies than any recent local garden show. The Maine Flower Show facilitates the Million Pollinator Garden Challenge and provides in-depth, hands-on workshops throughout the show on all aspects of horticulture. All Proceeds from Maine Flower Show Premiere Night benefit the Maine Landscape & Nursery Association and Good Shepherd Food Bank. For more information, please visit www.maineflowershow.com.
