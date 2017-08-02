Maine Farmers’ Market Snapshot Week in Pittsfield at the Farmers Market on Mon., Aug. 7 from 2 – 6 pm

The Pittsfield Farmers’ Market is preparing to celebrate Maine Farmers’ Market Snapshot Week on Monday, August 7th.

Snapshot Week, developed by the Maine Federation of Farmers’ Markets (MFFM), is a statewide effort to celebrate peak season during National Farmers’ Market Week (August 6-12, 2017) and to capture a “snapshot” of a week in the life of Maine’s farmers’ markets. Join us at Hathorn Park from 2 on the 6 pm to celebrate what our market means to you and your community! Hathorn Park is located at the intersection of Somerset Avenue, Hartland Avenue (Route #152) and Central Street. The park is beautiful so take a stroll around our two acre facility when you come down on Monday to the Farmers Market.

Snapshot Week in Pittsfield will include guest vendors, a raffle giveaway for two Common Ground Fair tickets, and kids’ activities. We hope you will come out to shop and help us tell the story of the market – your market – through photos, shared memories, special events, and surveys. Pittsfield is home to a thriving and diverse farming community. The goal of this event is to celebrate those farms and to encourage the community to remain active in supporting their local farmers.

The Pittsfield Famers Market was founded in 1997 and now features four full-time vendors and two part time vendors. Products available include Seedlings, vegetables, baked goods, honey, chicken, pork, orchard fruits, eggs, goat cheese, and yogurt. The market also serves as a pick-up site for Senior Farm Shares.

Midway through a beautiful summer, our market is excited to take part in a statewide event celebrating Maine’s farmers’ markets, and we welcome area residents to join us! Market farming in Maine dates back centuries, and the Pittsfield Farmers Market is proud to be part of this long tradition. If you haven’t experienced Maine’s farmers’ markets recently, now is the time!

To learn more about Snapshot Week at the Pittsfield Farmers market, contact Heather@OutlandFarm.com at 207.509.3031 who contributed this article.

The Town of Pittsfield commends the Farmers Market on their initiative in participating in these type of informative events and for the farmers’ dedication in bringing great products from their homes to be available for our homes.

