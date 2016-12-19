Maine Equal Justice Partners adds Staff

Maine Equal Justice Partners recently welcomed two news staff members. Hildie Lipson joined the organization as Director of Development and Operations. Previously, she was Chief Operating Officer at Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting.

Martha Stein joined MEJP as Director of Communications. Previously, she was Director of Development at Tedford Housing.

Maine Equal Justice Partners (MEJP) is a nonprofit legal aid provider, whose mission is to find solutions to poverty and improve the lives of people with low income in Maine.

For more information: Martha Stein, Director of Communications, 207-626-7058, #209, mstein@mejp.org.

