Maine educator summer institute to host national speakers at Thomas College

WATERVILLE, MAINE, May 2017 — Maine PreK-12 educators have a unique opportunity this June to engage with three inspirational speakers who are leaders in working with students to develop their creative, problem solving skills, to build their sense of self-efficacy, and engage them in authentic learning scenarios at Thomas College’s Center for Innovation in Education Summer Institute: Weaving a Tapestry of Learning.

The three speakers include Tim McNamara, principal of High Tech High in Chula Vista, CA, Brooke Haycock, of Education Trust – specializing in docudrama focusing on equity issues in schools, and a group from EXPLO, an international organization that specializes in hands-on, interactive problem solving scenarios that engage and challenge students.

This three-day institute will take place at Thomas College in Waterville on June 27-29. It is open to all Pre-K-12 Maine educators. Registration is open and online at http://www.thomas.edu/center-for-innovation-in-education/summer-institute/. Grants are also available to cover registration costs. Participation is limited to 120 people.

Educators are encouraged to bring a team from their school. Participants will have the unique opportunity to work with their school to develop a project to implement with support from expert coaches that focuses on STEAM education, proficiency-based learning, and digital learning.

About the Center for Innovation in Education: Thomas College’s Center for Innovation in Education is re-envisioning teacher education that supports digital learning, STEAM, and Proficiency Based Learning in an adaptive environment that reflects a contemporary instructional approach.

In the fall of 2015, Thomas College finished construction of the Center for Innovation in Education, a state-of-the-art classroom and co-working space designed to give students the ideal environment to learn and practice the skills required of tomorrow’s educators.

Backed by an investment from The Lunder Foundation, the Center for Innovation in Education will add programs, technology, and training methods, with the specific goal of preparing teachers for technology-rich approaches. Learn more at www.thomas.edu/cie .

For more information, please contact MacKenzie Riley at pr@thomas.edu or 207-859-1313.

