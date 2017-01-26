Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing School Board Meeting

By Joanna Spano
Posted Jan. 26, 2017, at 3:35 p.m.

Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

The Governor Baxter School for the Deaf

School Board Meeting

February 2, 2017

5:00 PM – 7:15 PM

Agenda

5:00 PM Dinner

5:30 PM I. Call to Order

5:32 PM II. Announcements

5:35 PM III. Adjustments to the Agenda

5:37 PM IV. Public Comments

5:42 PM V. Approval of Minutes: January 5, 2017

Motion______Second______Action______to Approve the

January 5, 2017 Meeting Minutes

5:47 PM VI. Highlights of FY18 Proposed Budget Presentation – Executive Director & Business Manager

6:15 PM VII. Executive Director’s Report

7:05 PM VIII. Committee Reports and Recommendations

7:15 PM IX. Adjournment

For questions or further information, contact Joanna Spano:

Joanna.spano@mecdhh.org or

207-781-6284

