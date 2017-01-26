Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing School Board Meeting

Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

The Governor Baxter School for the Deaf

School Board Meeting

February 2, 2017

5:00 PM – 7:15 PM

Agenda

5:00 PM Dinner

5:30 PM I. Call to Order

5:32 PM II. Announcements

5:35 PM III. Adjustments to the Agenda

5:37 PM IV. Public Comments

5:42 PM V. Approval of Minutes: January 5, 2017

Motion______Second______Action______to Approve the

January 5, 2017 Meeting Minutes

5:47 PM VI. Highlights of FY18 Proposed Budget Presentation – Executive Director & Business Manager

6:15 PM VII. Executive Director’s Report

7:05 PM VIII. Committee Reports and Recommendations

7:15 PM IX. Adjournment

For questions or further information, contact Joanna Spano:

Joanna.spano@mecdhh.org or

207-781-6284

