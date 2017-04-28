Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing School Board meeting

Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

The Governor Baxter School for the Deaf

School Board Meeting

May 4, 2017

5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Agenda

5:30 PM I. Call to Order

5:32 PM II. Announcements

5:35 PM III. Adjustments to the Agenda

5:37 PM IV. Public Comments

5:42 PM V. Approval of Minutes: April 6, 2017

Motion______Second______Action______to Approve the

April 6, 2017 Meeting Minutes

5:45 PM VI. Final Review of FY18 Budget – David Sherry, Executive Direct and Traci Drake, Business Manager

6:15 PM VII. Review and Approval of Mission and Vision Statement

6:45 PM VIII. Executive Director’s Report

7:00 PM IX. Review Strategic Plan

7:20 PM X. Nominations of Board Officers for 2017-2018

7:30 PM XI. New Hire – Executive Director

Motion______Second______Action______to Approve the

New Hire – Executive Director

7:40 PM XII. Committee Reports and Recommendations

7:45 PM XIII. Executive Session

– Personnel Matter

Pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. § 405 (6)(A)

8:00 PM XIV. Adjournment

For questions or further information, contact Joanna Spano:

Joanna.spano@mecdhh.org or

207-781-6284

