Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing School Board meeting

By Joanna Spano
Posted April 28, 2017, at 1:41 p.m.

Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

The Governor Baxter School for the Deaf

School Board Meeting

May 4, 2017

5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Agenda

5:30 PM I. Call to Order

5:32 PM II. Announcements

5:35 PM III. Adjustments to the Agenda

5:37 PM IV. Public Comments

5:42 PM V. Approval of Minutes: April 6, 2017

Motion______Second______Action______to Approve the

April 6, 2017 Meeting Minutes

5:45 PM VI. Final Review of FY18 Budget – David Sherry, Executive Direct and Traci Drake, Business Manager

6:15 PM VII. Review and Approval of Mission and Vision Statement

6:45 PM VIII. Executive Director’s Report

7:00 PM IX. Review Strategic Plan

7:20 PM X. Nominations of Board Officers for 2017-2018

7:30 PM XI. New Hire – Executive Director

Motion______Second______Action______to Approve the

New Hire – Executive Director

7:40 PM XII. Committee Reports and Recommendations

7:45 PM XIII. Executive Session

– Personnel Matter

Pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. § 405 (6)(A)

8:00 PM XIV. Adjournment

For questions or further information, contact Joanna Spano:

Joanna.spano@mecdhh.org or

207-781-6284

