Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing School Board meeting

Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
The Governor Baxter School for the Deaf
School Board Meeting
March 2, 2017
5:30 PM – 6:50 PM
Agenda
5:30 PM I. Call to Order
5:32 PM II. Announcements
5:35 PM III. Adjustments to the Agenda
5:37 PM IV. Public Comments
5:42 PM V. Approval of Minutes: February 2, 2017
Motion______Second______Action______to Approve the
February 2, 2017 Meeting Minutes
5:47 PM VI. Operations, Maintenance and Business Office Budget Presentation – Traci Drake, Director of Operations/HR
Early Childhood and Family Services and Preschool Budget Presentation – Karen Hopkins, Director of Early Childhood Education
6:25 PM VII. Executive Director’s Report
6:40 PM VIII. Committee Reports and Recommendations
6:50 PM IX. Adjournment
For questions or further information, contact Joanna Spano:
Joanna.spano@mecdhh.org or
207-781-6284
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →