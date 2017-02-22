Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing School Board meeting

By Joanna Spano
Posted Feb. 22, 2017, at 1:13 p.m.

Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

The Governor Baxter School for the Deaf

School Board Meeting

March 2, 2017

5:30 PM – 6:50 PM

Agenda

5:30 PM I. Call to Order

5:32 PM II. Announcements

5:35 PM III. Adjustments to the Agenda

5:37 PM IV. Public Comments

5:42 PM V. Approval of Minutes: February 2, 2017

Motion______Second______Action______to Approve the

February 2, 2017 Meeting Minutes

5:47 PM VI. Operations, Maintenance and Business Office Budget Presentation – Traci Drake, Director of Operations/HR

Early Childhood and Family Services and Preschool Budget Presentation – Karen Hopkins, Director of Early Childhood Education

6:25 PM VII. Executive Director’s Report

6:40 PM VIII. Committee Reports and Recommendations

6:50 PM IX. Adjournment

For questions or further information, contact Joanna Spano:

Joanna.spano@mecdhh.org or

207-781-6284

