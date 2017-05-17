Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Executive Director to Retire

David Sherry, Executive Director

Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Governor Baxter School for the Deaf

Announcement to Retire

The Executive Director of the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing/Governor Baxter School for the Deaf, David Sherry, announced his intent to retire effective at the conclusion of the current academic year.

Over the course of his more than 40-year career in education, David has provided inspiration for children of all ages across the state of Maine. After starting his educational career as a Speech and Language Therapist in Fryeburg, David went on to obtain a Master’s Degree in Education of the Deaf. His career as a Teacher of the Deaf began in 1977 in Fort Fairfield, Maine, and the following year he started working for the Governor Baxter School for the Deaf. In 1983, David was promoted to Director of Outreach Services for GBSD, a position he held until 1988. At that time, his career took him to the public school setting where he became Director of Special Services and Elementary Principal in Gorham. David moved to a principalship in the Yarmouth schools before returning to MECDHH/GBSD in 2008 as the Director of Instruction.

David has been serving as the Executive Director of MECDHH/GBSD since 2012, and has been able to accomplish significant advancements for students who are deaf and hard of hearing throughout the state. During his time as the Executive Director, David has been instrumental in the establishment of regional programming throughout the state of Maine for children who are deaf or hard of hearing. Also significant are the relationships that David has been active in developing with the Department of Education, Child Development Services, and the Portland Public School system, expanding educational programming there from Kindergarten through grade 12. An additional noteworthy achievement is the establishment of an exciting new foundation for the school, the Percival Baxter Foundation for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children.

After conducting a national search for his successor, the School Board announced the appointment of Owen J. Logue, Ed D as the new Executive Director for MECDHH/GBSD. Dr. Logue is currently employed as a Director of Special Services in Deer Isle-Stonington. He began his career as a teacher of the deaf at Bangor High School and has since been employed at the collegiate level as well as serving as Director of the Northampton School Program at Clarke School for Hearing and Speech. He brings more than 30 years of experience in the field of education, with

many of those years devoted to students who have special needs, including those who are deaf and hard or hearing throughout the state of Maine.

The Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing/Governor Baxter School for the Deaf is the only educational institution in the state of Maine dedicated to serving children with hearing loss no matter how they and their families choose to communicate. Located on Mackworth Island, the school also provides outreach services to children ages birth to 21 throughout the state of Maine by MECDHH’s Statewide Educational Services (SES). Consultants in the Early Childhood and Family Services and Public School Outreach programs travel to homes, daycares, preschools and public schools as well as private schools throughout Maine to work with families and professionals in their efforts to support deaf and hard of hearing children in their communities. For more information, visit www.MECDHH.org

