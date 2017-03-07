Maine Driving Dynamics Defensive Driving Course, for over 65

Saturday, May 13, 2017 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Machias Memorial High School, One Bulldog Way, Machias, ME For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/maine-driving-dynamics-defensive-driving-course-for-over-652

This course is for drivers over the age 65. A driver improvement course aimed to improve a student’s defensive driving awareness and abilities.

This five-hour course includes discussion of collision avoidance techniques, safety issues, driver habits and attitudes, and the basic elements that constantly challenge drivers on Maine’s highways.

Our goal is to save lives, prevent injuries, and reduce vehicle-related crashes. A student who completes the course will receive a three-point credit on their driving record.

Presented by the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety.

Saturday, May 13th from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →