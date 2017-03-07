Maine Driving Dynamics Defensive Driving Course, for ages under 65

Saturday, May 13, 2017 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Machias Memorial High School, One Bulldog Way, Machias, ME

For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/maine-driving-dynamics-defensive-driving-course-for-ages-under-652

This course is for those under the age of 65. A driver improvement course aimed to improve a student’s defensive driving awareness and abilities.

This five-hour course includes discussion of collision avoidance techniques, safety issues, driver habits and attitudes, and the basic elements that constantly challenge drivers on Maine’s highways.

Our goal is to save lives, prevent injuries, and reduce vehicle-related crashes. A student who completes the course will receive a three-point credit on their driving record.

This course is being presented by Maine Bureau of Highway Safety.

