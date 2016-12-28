Maine DOT work to begin Jan. 9 on Route 3 in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Maine Department of Transportation contractors on Dec. 27 began placing signage on the approaches to the 4.8-mile section of Route 3 that will be reconstructed and improved over the next two and a half years.

The $17.9 million project will span from a point 0.57 miles west of Sand Point Road to the intersection of Route 3/Eden Street and Route 233 in Bar Harbor. Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 9, with clearing plus utility and drainage improvements.

MaineDOT plans to hold an open house 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Bar Harbor town office to share information about the project. This follows public meetings where the project design was presented and discussed. MaineDOT has worked closely with the town of Bar Harbor and an advisory committee that presented its final recommendations in 2011.

Together, a vision statement for the project was developed: “To provide a safe, efficient and aesthetically pleasing transportation corridor that encourages multiple uses and maintains or enhances the historic standards representative of Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park.”

The Route 3 Reconstruction Project will continue year-round until the spring of 2019 without a break during summer/fall tourist seasons. Continuous one-way loop detours have been designed to keep traffic flowing and to expedite the work. Detours will occur during certain phases of the project, as work progresses south towards Bar Harbor.

Detour routes will include Crooked Road and Paradise Hill Road. Additionally, Route 233/Eagle Lake Road and Route 3/198 to Route 102 will be established as an alternate route and truck route. Ample signage will inform and guide drivers.

In anticipation of the Route 3 project detours, MaineDOT completed improvement of Route 233/Eagle Lake Road and constructed a turning traffic storage lane for Bar Harbor-bound traffic turning from Route 102 (Somesville).

MaineDOT Senior Project Manager Rhobe Mooulton stated in a press release, “Through April 2017, Route 3 will remain open in both directions as clearing, utility and drainage work is being done. As we move into summer and fall, our contractors will be working primarily on the north end of the project span, on Route 3 between Sand Point Road and Crooked Road. Throughout the year, as needed we will be implementing a continuous one-way loop detour using Crooked Road. We will have lots of signage, temporary traffic signals and will be providing updates so residents and visitors will have the information they’ll need.”

When complete, the project will result in: paved shoulders for bicyclists and pedestrians; some new sidewalks, and sidewalk improvements to meet ADA standards; safer crossings, with electronic crossing signs; new multi-use path along part of the project span; where possible, 3-foot wide esplanade between sidewalk/multi-use path and the road; new bus turnouts; new rock catchment area along the bluffs; upgraded intersection of Mt Desert and West streets; improved drainage and runoff management; improved drainage and runoff management; new road surface and striping.

MaineDOT encourages Bar Harbor area residents and drivers to stay informed about the project by visiting MaineDot.gov and by signing up for email alerts.

