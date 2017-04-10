Maine DOT says full interchange construction begins April 11 in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine — Maine Department of Transportation will begin an interchange construction project on Tuesday, April 11, in Waterville and Sidney.

The project will add northbound and southbound on- and off-ramps on Interstate 95. The Trafton Road bridge girder will be replaced and a new deck will be installed. Trafton, West River and Eight Rod roads will be constructed.

Motorists should expect occasional delays with alternating one-way traffic. Shoulder closures will be utilized on I-95 as much as possible. There will be two nighttime closures from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. on I-95 and Trafton Road, with the dates to be determined.

It is anticipated all work will be completed by the end of June.

Sargent Corp. of Old Town will perform this $4.3 million project.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →