Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife accepting nominations for 2017 Outdoor Achievement Award

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is accepting nominations for the 2017 Outdoor Achievement Award.



Hunting, fishing and trapping are an important part of the heritage of the State of Maine and this award celebrates the achievements of an individual while sharing their experiences for the future generations benefit. This is the third year of this very special award and the department is now seeking nominations of individuals who have hunted, trapped and fished in Maine for a combined total of 40 years.

For example, an individual who has fished for 20 years, trapped for 10 years, and hunted for 10 years or could have fished for 30 years and hunted for 10 years would be an ideal candidate. Candidates also should have demonstrated a form of mentoring, teaching or instructing outdoor activities.



The 2016 annual Lifetime Outdoor Achievement Award recipients, Oscar Cronk, Gary Cobb and Jim Martin were recognized by Commissioner Chandler Woodcock at the annual Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine Banquet held last September.





Nominations should include the nominee’s name, address, phone number, photograph and a few paragraphs about the individual, their experience in the Maine outdoors, and an explanation of why they are a deserving candidate. The nominator’s contact information should also be included. |



Nominations, which are due by 5 p.m. on Aug. 7, can be sent by email to Bonnie Holding at bonnie.holding@maine.gov or by mail to 284 State St, State House Station 41, Augusta, Maine 04333. If preferred, a nomination form can be downloaded from http://www.maine.gov/ifw/ pdfs/ lifetimeoutdoorachievementawar d.pdf



The recipient(s) of this year’s Lifetime Outdoor Achievement Award will be selected by a committee of individuals from the Department and will be recognized at the Sportsman Alliance of Maine Banquet in Waterville on Sept. 9.

