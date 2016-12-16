Maine Criminal Justice Academy graduates 61 new officers

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s 61 newest police officers were graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro on Friday Dec. 16. The officers spent 18 weeks in study and training and most will begin patrolling immediately, in time for Christmas-New Year’s Eve enforcement efforts.

The graduation speaker was Maine Attorney General Janet Mills, who told the new officers, “Your law enforcement career will be challenging, ever-changing and enormously fulfilling. Your new job is to make us safe and your mission is to make us a better community.”

Among the many topics the officers studied were crime scene processing, emergency vehicle operation, first aid, traffic and criminal law, domestic violence and sexual assault. Among the graduates were 14 State Police Trooper recruits, and Game and Marine Wardens, who will continue training with their departments before patrolling on their own.

The new officers are: Gregory T McCarthy and Simon A. Yorks, Augusta Police Department; Taylor L. Reynolds, Bangor Police Department; John A. Dietlin, Bath Police Department; Lewis A. Dyer, Belfast Police Department; Christopher M. Kearns, Berwick Police Department; Devin R. Polizzotti, Boothbay Harbor Police Department, Michael A. Cummings and Bradley D. Winter, Brewer Police Department; Garrett L.C. Albert, Brunswick Police Department; Ethan D. Boyd, Carrabassett Police Department; Joseph S. Burke, Cumberland Police Department; Richard B. Bradway, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department; Dominick M. Romano, Eliot Police Department; Jushua W. Steward, Ellsworth Police Department; Connor J. Lapierre, Fort Kent Police Department; Brian A. McCormick, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department; Travis D. Smith, Houlton Police Department; Dylan J. Rider, Jay Police Department; Jeremy A. York, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department; Alex P. Martin-Wallace, Lewiston Police Department; Daniel P. Vogel, Maine Marine Patrol; Hunter V. Belanerg, Zachary J. Fancy, Dylan H.L. Hall, Ryan A. Phillips, Jacob M. Powers, William H. Pusey, Tiffany J. Stewart and Connor M. Willard, Maine State Police.

Also Andrew A. Ames, Maine Department of Corrections; Camden M. Akins, Kayle R. Hamilton, Meagan A. Miller, Lauren B. Roddy, Taylor O. Valente, Maine Warden Service; Zachary T. West, Mechanic Falls Police Department; Aaron M. Paradis, Monmouth Police Department; Brandon J. Correia, Norway Police Department; Tanya A. Allen, Oakland Police Department; Steven D. Broy, Old Orchard Beach Police Department; Daniel J. Davis and Lucas S. Murphy, Old Town Police Department; Stephen T. Day, Orono Police Department; Michael J. Fitzmorris, Oxford County Sheriff’s Department; Ashely M. Seiler, Pleasant Point Police Department; Mary C. Lukasiewicz, Anthony C. Stewart, and Jeremy K. Turner, Portland Police Department; Isaac C. Ward, Presque Isle Police Department; Jacob D. Richards, Rangeley Police Department; Christopher R. Giles, Richmond Police Department; Jason R. Decker, Saco Police Department; Jacob S. Boudreau, Skowhegan Police Department, Lucas T.W. Libby and Isaac J. Wacome, Somerset County Sheriff’s Department; Garrett J. Decker, Topsham Police Department; Brendan M. Reil, Wells Police Department; Christopher R. Simpson, Washington County Sheriff’s Department; Devyn B. Rogers, Windham Police Department; and Kimberly S. LaFlamme, York County Sheriff’s Department.

