Maine Crime Victims’ Rights Luncheon April 2

Sunday, April 2, 2017 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Calumet Club, 334 West River Road (Rte 104), Augusta, Maine
For more information: 207-623-8642
The Maine Chapter of Parents of Murdered Children will host its 13th Annual National Crime Victims’ Rights Week celebration on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at the Calumet Club, 334 W. River Road, (Rte.104) in Augusta. We will begin with a luncheon from 12:00- 1:00 pm. There is no cost to attend and all are welcome.
Following the luncheon, a panel of guest speakers from Maine’s Unsolved Homicide Unit will share experiences of their first year as a Team. Attendees will also learn of the Marsy’s Law movement to enshrine Constitutional victims’ rights to Maine’s citizens.
This year, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW) is April 2-8, and the theme “Strength, Resilience, Justice” presents the opportunity to “recognize that public and private partnerships in Maine are working together to serve victims of crime and their families, as they pursue justice and recovery while rebuilding their lives” according to Arthur Jette, Maine Chapter Leader of the Parents of Murdered Children and Other Survivors of Homicide Victims.
Survivors of homicide victims are encouraged to bring framed photos of their loved ones, as well as a small personal item to display on a memorial table. In order to better plan for the luncheon, please RSVP, or for more information, please call Diane Gagnon, 623-8642.
