Maine Credit Union Partners with JMG to Bring Financial Education to Life

Dover-Foxcroft – The gymnasium at Foxcroft Academy was transformed into a marketplace of local businesses – all in the name of financial literacy education. Maine Highlands Federal Credit Union teamed up with JMG and Foxcroft Academy, last week, to host a Financial Fitness Fair. There were volunteers representing the real estate industry, insurance, groceries, transportation, and more. Students were assigned careers and salaries, and then challenged to balance a monthly budget.

“We were happy to see that the students in this program are learning to be prepared for life’s challenges after they graduate and move away from home. JMG understands the importance of financial education,” said Diane Parola, Vice President of Marketing at Maine Highlands Federal Credit Union. “At the Fair, we tried to bring to life what the students’ lives may be like at age 22, including all of the expenses they will come across. It gave them a chance to understand the financial responsibilities that come with adulthood, and, that living within a budget is not as easy as it seems. The Credit Union wants to instill upon them healthy financial habits at a young age.”

130 students from JMG programs at Dexter Regional High School, Foxcroft Academy, Greenville Consolidated School, and Penquis Valley High School attended the Fair, struggling to balance the kind of lives they wanted with the lives they could actually afford. JMG works with more than 6,500 students in middle school, high school and college throughout Maine, preparing them for success in post-secondary education and careers. The statewide, private nonprofit has been teaching financial literacy for almost a decade.

“Every young person needs financial literacy education,” said Dwight Littlefield, JMG’s COO. “These financial literacy fairs give students the chance to apply what they’ve learned in the classroom to a real life scenario. They won’t be living at home forever. This is a preview for them; a peek into the future and a chance to be better prepared for the challenges adults face, every day.”

About JMG: JMG partners with public education and private businesses to offer results-driven solutions to ensure all Maine students graduate, attain post-secondary credentials and pursue meaningful careers. JMG serves more than 6,500 students annually through more than 90 programs throughout the state. For 22 consecutive years, it has been recognized by its national affiliate, Jobs for America’s Graduates, as the best school-to-career program in the U.S. for consistently exceeding national standards. To learn more, visit www.jmg.org.

