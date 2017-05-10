Maine Credit Union League and its subsidiary welcomes new President/CEO

Todd Mason, whose hiring was announced at the end of February after an extensive, nationwide search, has officially assumed the position of President/CEO of the Maine Credit Union League and its service subsidiary, Synergent. Mason replaces John Murphy, who spent 44 years with the League, including serving the past 25 years as President/CEO. Murphy retired at the end of April.

“I am very excited to get started. An early and ongoing priority for me will be developing strong relationships. Focus on member and customer credit unions are a big part of what has made this organization so great, and I fully intend to keep that going. To help me hit the ground running, John will be staying on for a short time in an advisory capacity. My first few weeks are already planned out, and will be spent meeting with staff, partners, and a few credit union chapters too. I also am really looking forward to connecting with credit union officials at the Annual Meeting and Convention on May 19 and 20 in Portland,” Mason remarked.

Mason brings extensive experience in the financial services industry to his role, including, most recently, serving as Chief Strategy Officer for RouteOne, an indirect automotive lending technology company. Prior to that position, he enjoyed a 19 year career with the Michigan Credit Union League and Affiliates. While with the Michigan League, he served in a variety of capacities ranging from Vice President of Technology, Education and Marketing; to Chief Operating Officer for CU Solutions Group. He also helped launch the cooperative venture League InfoSight, where he served as its Chief Operating Officer.

About the Maine Credit Union League

Formed in 1938, the Maine Credit Union League is the State Trade Association for Maine’s 58 credit unions and more than 685,000 members, providing a variety of services and products to assist credit unions in meeting the needs of their membership. For more information, visit www.mainecul.org.

