Maine Crafts Guild 42nd MDI Directions Fine Craft Show- July 28-30, 2017

Friday, July 28, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 29, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, July 30, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Atlantic Oceanside Event Center, 119 Eden Street, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 401-935-6704; mainecraftsguild.com/
Add to your fine craft collection or shop for unique, handcrafted gifts at the 42nd Annual Mount Desert Island Directions Fine Craft Show – July 28, 29 & 30, 2017. Fine craft in wood, metal, clay, fiber, glass and mixed media will be shown inside the Atlantic Oceanside Event Center as well as under a large tent outdoors on the lawn. Come shop with us at 119 Eden Street | Bar Harbor, Maine: Fri. 5-8pm, Sat. 10am-5pm & Sun. 10am-4pm. Admission $5; under 18 free. For more information, please email: mdi.show@mainecraftsguild.com or visit mainecraftsguild.com
